VIDEO: Moment Gov Wike said that He’ll not allow PDP hold their campaign anywhere aside the stadium

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has disclosed that Abiye Sekibo and Lee Maeba drove thugs to government property in Port Harcourt to utilise it for Atiku Abubakar’s campaign rally.

According to Nyesom Wike, the campaign council for Abiye Sekibo, Lee Maeba, and Atiku Abubakar would not be permitted to stage their planned rally anywhere other than the authorised Port Harcourt Stadium.

Nyesom Wike continued by saying that the PDP PCC had requested that he approve the Port Harcourt Stadium because they thought they could fill it. However, he did not understand why they had been scrambling to find a different location for the campaign rally.

Additionally, Nyesom Wike stated that he approved the Port Harcourt Stadium for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council without charging them and that he is willing to purchase diesel and clean the venue for the PDP PCC as long as they hold the rally there.

