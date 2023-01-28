NEWS

VIDEO: Moment crowd gathered to welcome Peter Obi after he stopped at Banex plaza Abuja

On Friday, Peter Obi, a former governor of the Nigerian state of Anambra and current presidential aspirant for the Labour Party, campaigned in Abuja alongside Datti Baba Ahmed, his running mate. The Labour Party hosted a town hall meeting where they spoke with the University of Abuja students alongside Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, and Datti Baba Ahmed, Obi’s running mate.

The Labour Party’s candidate for the presidency, Peter Obi, also went to Banex Plaza in Abuja. He conversed with the traders who were happy to see him there. Peter obi tried to get out of his car but was unable to do so because of the big crowd who had gathered to welcome him and show their love for him. He spoke with the folks and stated, “I was just passing through, I never expected this type of gathering.”

Peter obi, however, encouraged the traders to go obtain their PVCs to cast their votes in the 2023 forthcoming general election.

What’s your opinion on this?

