NEWS

VIDEO: Moment crowd at the APC presidential rally shouted “Sai Atiku” in front of Tinubu & Buhari

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 5 hours ago
0 349 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

VIDEO: Moment crowd at the APC presidential rally shoutedSai Atiku” in front of Tinubu & buhari

The APC presidential campaign rally in Bauchi State abruptly came to a stop, and the party has not released an official statement explaining why. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, and Nigerian President Muhammadu buhari were both there at what was turning out to be one of the largest political gatherings we had witnessed in recent weeks.

Even if some members of the AP C presidential campaign council will deem the rally a success, one of the rally’s talking points will be what a portion of the crowd was heard yelling just as Tinubu and buhari took the platform to address them.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

A section of the rally’s throng was heard yelling “SAI ATIKU” as Tinubu was speaking, and you could hear Tinubu’s voice responding to them in the background, according to a video that has amassed thousands of views on the social media platform.

The candidates are working harder than ever to successfully launch their campaigns in as many states of the federation as they can within 33 days of the presidential election.

What are your thoughts on this?

Content created and supplied by: Jesusbabe (via 50minds
News )

#VIDEO #Moment #crowd #APC #presidential #rally #shouted #Sai #Atiku #front #Tinubu #buhariVIDEO: Moment crowd at the APC presidential rally shoutedSai Atiku” in front of Tinubu & buhari Publish on 2023-01-24 10:58:32



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 5 hours ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

If Peter Obi Could Not Empower His Son To Buy A Car, Will He Be Able To Empower You – Adam Oshiomole

8 mins ago

Video: JUST IN: See What Police Did To Inspector Dressing Students In Public

12 mins ago

Katsina: Reactions Trail Photos From Peter Obi Campaign In Katsina State

13 mins ago

Atiku’s Mega Rally At The Stephen Keshi Stadium Pulls Mammoth Crowd

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button