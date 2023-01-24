VIDEO: Moment crowd at the APC presidential rally shouted “Sai Atiku” in front of Tinubu & buhari

The APC presidential campaign rally in Bauchi State abruptly came to a stop, and the party has not released an official statement explaining why. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, and Nigerian President Muhammadu buhari were both there at what was turning out to be one of the largest political gatherings we had witnessed in recent weeks.

Even if some members of the AP C presidential campaign council will deem the rally a success, one of the rally’s talking points will be what a portion of the crowd was heard yelling just as Tinubu and buhari took the platform to address them.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

A section of the rally’s throng was heard yelling “SAI ATIKU” as Tinubu was speaking, and you could hear Tinubu’s voice responding to them in the background, according to a video that has amassed thousands of views on the social media platform.

The candidates are working harder than ever to successfully launch their campaigns in as many states of the federation as they can within 33 days of the presidential election.

What are your thoughts on this?

Content created and supplied by: Jesusbabe (via 50minds

News )

#VIDEO #Moment #crowd #APC #presidential #rally #shouted #Sai #Atiku #front #Tinubu #buhariVIDEO: Moment crowd at the APC presidential rally shouted “Sai Atiku” in front of Tinubu & buhari Publish on 2023-01-24 10:58:32