Video: Moment Buhari was Captured Strolling In Daura

A viral video circulating online has captured the moment Muhammad Buhari, the former President of the country, was casually strolling in Daura, Katsina State, his home town, with two security guards. It should be noted that Ex-president Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC) handed over power to Bola Tinubu of the same party on May 29, 2023, after spending 8 years in power, and has since relocated to his home town with his family.

In the video shared by the Nigerian Tribune, some residents could be seen following the president as he walked with his guards and watching him in awe as his security guards prevented them from coming too close. A female voice that spoke in the Hausa Language expressed surprise at seeing the president face-to-face as she wished him long life and good health.

