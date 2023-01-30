NEWS

Video: Miyetti Allah Condemns Killing of Herdsmen in Airstrike

Buhari Has Not Done Anything for Us - Miyetti Allah

The Nigerian Government and the military authorities has been called out by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) over their silence after herdsmen were killed in an airstrike.

It was earlier reported that over 40 herders and butchers were killed by an alleged military drone fire on January 25 in Rukubi village, Doma, Nasarawa state.

The silence is reprehensible and shows a lack of regard for the death of ordinary Nigerians according to MACBAN.

MACBAN’s spokesman Muhammad Nura Abdullah said in a statement;

“If nothing, we expect the President to commiserate with families of the victims of this heinous crime.

“MACBAN recalls this is the third time in one year that the Air Force was involved in the bombing of pastoralists and livestock in Nasarawa, Benue and Taraba States.

 “The recent killings constitute a war crime and a panel of inquiry must be constituted to find out on whose authority the drone/aircraft was used and punish the culprits.

 “The trucks carrying the livestock were closely monitored until they reached the destination before the armed drone was unleashed on pastoralists.

 “We find it shameful that while people were being killed, the president was enjoying a state dinner in Katsina State.

 “We also call on the National Human Rights Commission to investigate this case and other cases involving shootings by the Air Force in Nasarawa.”

