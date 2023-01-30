Video: Miyetti Allah Condemns Killing of Herdsmen in Airstrike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Nigerian Government and the military authorities has been called out by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) over their silence after herdsmen were killed in an airstrike.

It was earlier reported that over 40 herders and butchers were killed by an alleged military drone fire on January 25 in Rukubi village, Doma, Nasarawa state.

The silence is reprehensible and shows a lack of regard for the death of ordinary Nigerians according to MACBAN.

MACBAN’s spokesman Muhammad Nura Abdullah said in a statement;