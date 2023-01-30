Video: Massive Protests Rocks Benin City (Videos)

Nigerians has come out in large numbers to massively protest the continuous scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Benin, Edo State capital.

Gistlover gathered that protesters on Monday morning blocked the ever busy Sapele road and Ugbowo road, where the University of Benin is located.

The youths took to the streets to kick against the outrageous amount they have to part with to purchase fuel for their vehicles, generators and other appliances according to sources.

See videos below: