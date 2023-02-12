This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Video: Mammoth Crowd Sing For Yoruba leader, PA Adebanjo At the Lagos Rally

At the labor party presidential rally in Lagos on Saturday, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the Yoruba sociocultural group known as Afenifere, invaded the event.

It was his third time attending a labor party rally in person since he formally announced his support for the group a few months ago. He paid a visit to the rally’s location in Lagos.

It should be remembered that Pa Ayo Adebanjo and his Yoruba group, Afenifere, were among the first cultural organizations to publicly proclaim support for Peter Gregory Obi, a labor party presidential candidate, and Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, Obi’s running mate.

His debut took place at the Labour party mega gathering in Oyo state, where he made a surprise entrance. His second visit followed his recent assault on the OBIDATTI Rally’s Ogun State location.

But as soon as he came at the labor party event in Lagos’ Tafawa Balewa Square TBS, his followers took the opportunity to sing him a song of gratitude.

The people applauded him for continuing to support the movement despite his advanced age as they sung in Yoruba. Additionally, they hoped that he would live a long life to see the new Nigeria that he so desperately wants.

They could be heard singing in the web video that went viral.

“Oh God, oh Baba! Keep our baba for us, please “.

Please click the link below to view the scene.

Content created and supplied by: Jamila123 (via 50minds

News )

#Video #Mammoth #Crowd #Sing #Yoruba #leader #Adebanjo #Lagos #RallyVideo: Mammoth Crowd Sing For Yoruba leader, PA Adebanjo At the Lagos Rally Publish on 2023-02-12 15:12:08