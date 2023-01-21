Video: Mammoth Crowd Chant ‘Sai Obi’ As Peter Obi Visits The Chief Of Kagoro In Southern Kaduna

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Earlier today, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, paid a visit to Kafanchan, southern Kaduna, for his presidential rally. Obi, who was in company of his running mate Yusuf Datti-Ahmed and his entourage, paid a visit to the palace of the Chief of Kagoro Chiefdom, HRH Ufuwai Bonnet, where he met with the Southern Kaduna Traditional Council, who had a discussion with him.

In a video shared by Ndi Kato, the spokesmen of the Labour Party PCC, a mammoth crowd was seen chanting “Sai Obi” when the former Anambra state governor arrived at the entrance of the monarch’s palace in Fadan Kagoro.

In a tweet, Kato, who hails from southern Kaduna, wrote, “We came to the King of Kagoro’s Palace, and Kagoro people (my mother’s tribe) showed Peter Obi what real support means. SOUTHERN KADUNA FOR PETER OBI”

Source: Twitter.

