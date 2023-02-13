Video: Leaked audio of Chrisland Schools’ principal with Whitney Adeniran’s father on daughter’s cause of death

In an audio making the rounds on social media, Whitney Adeniran’s father pleaded with the Chrisland schools’ principal to tell him the truth for closure’s sake.

Chrisland Schools‘ principal, Mrs Amowo, stammers as Mr Michael Adeniran, the father of the late Whitney Adeniran pleads to know the cause of his daughter’s death.

This comes amidst allegations that the 12-year-old girl died due to electrocution which prompted the parents to seek the truth.

In an audio making the rounds on social media, Whitney Adeniran’s father pleaded with the Chrisland schools’ principal to tell him the truth for closure’s sake.

Mrs Amowo, however, insisted that she does not know more than what she was told by the first respondents and those who witnessed the death of the child.

Mr Adeniran gave the principal an ultimatum to seek the truth and report directly to him before the issue escalated