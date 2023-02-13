NEWS

Video: Leaked audio of Chrisland Schools’ principal with Whitney Adeniran’s father on daughter’s cause of death

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • In an audio making the rounds on social media, Whitney Adeniran’s father pleaded with the Chrisland schools’ principal to tell him the truth for closure’s sake.
  • This comes amidst allegations that the 12-year-old girl died due to electrocution which prompted the parents to seek the truth.


Chrisland Schools‘ principal, Mrs Amowo, stammers as Mr Michael Adeniran, the father of the late Whitney Adeniran pleads to know the cause of his daughter’s death.

This comes amidst allegations that the 12-year-old girl died due to electrocution which prompted the parents to seek the truth.

In an audio making the rounds on social media, Whitney Adeniran’s father pleaded with the Chrisland schools’ principal to tell him the truth for closure’s sake.

Mrs Amowo, however, insisted that she does not know more than what she was told by the first respondents and those who witnessed the death of the child.

Mr Adeniran gave the principal an ultimatum to seek the truth and report directly to him before the issue escalated

Previous articleAbuja pastor arrested for wielding AK-47 rifle on pulpit
Next articleBBNaija Angel Smith’s mother pens powerful prayers as she clocks 23

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Obi: What I Did That Made Abacha Point Me Out Of Many People As Chairman Of Tincan Port In Lagos

16 mins ago

Some People Said the Oba of Lagos Didn’t Want to See Me, But It’s Not True —Peter Obi

16 mins ago

I’m with Tinubu 100% – Buhari

23 mins ago

Asiwaju Tinubu Reacts After An Eventful APC Presidential Campaign Rally Held Today In Gombe State

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button