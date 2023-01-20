This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Video: Lawmakers React As Lawan Refers To Remi Tinubu As ‘First Lady In Waiting’ During Plenary

As Nigeria prepares earnestly for what is said to be the most crucial general elections in her recent democratic history, a video showing the moment a mild drama played out in the Red Chamber of the Federal House of Assembly involving Senate President Ahmad Lawan and some PDP Lawmakers during plenary has surfaced online.

In the footage, Lawan, while attempting to call on Senator Oluremi Tinubu to move a motion in the House on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, referred to her as ‘First Lady in waiting’.

Quite interestingly, the call was met with resistance from some PDP Lawmakers in the House. However, Lawan insisted that Remi, who is the wife of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, move the motion, still referring to her with the same title he used earlier.

He said; “Chief whip, let’s allow distinguished Senator Oluremi Sade Tinubu, our First Lady in waiting, to move the motion. Let’s allow her to move the motion, she is our First Lady in Waiting.”

Responding to Lawan’s remarks, a PDP Senator could be heard in the background saying that using such a title for the wife of the APC presidential candidate was like “expecting water from stone”, a statement that attracted laughter from other lawmakers.

