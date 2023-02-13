NEWS

Video: Lagos state govt shuts Chrisland School over Whitney Adeniran’s death

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 307 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Statement released by the state government this evening says that Chrisland school is closed pending the outcome of an investigation into the unfortunate incident


The Lagos State government orders the closure of Chrisland School in Opebi, Ikeja, following the death of a 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran.

This comes amidst the allegations that Whitney Adeniran was electrocuted other than claims that she slumped and died during the school’s inter-house sports.

In a statement released to the press on Sunday, February 12, 2023, the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, said the school would remain shut pending the outcome of a full investigation.

The commissioner expressed condolences to the loved ones and acquaintances of the deceased and offered prayers for her soul to rest in peace.

However, he urged for calm and guaranteed that a thorough investigation into the matter would be conducted without any compromise.

“No effort will be spared in investigating the incident,” the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo stated.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 307 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Obi: What I Did That Made Abacha Point Me Out Of Many People As Chairman Of Tincan Port In Lagos

16 mins ago

Some People Said the Oba of Lagos Didn’t Want to See Me, But It’s Not True —Peter Obi

16 mins ago

I’m with Tinubu 100% – Buhari

23 mins ago

Asiwaju Tinubu Reacts After An Eventful APC Presidential Campaign Rally Held Today In Gombe State

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button