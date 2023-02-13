Video: Lagos state govt shuts Chrisland School over Whitney Adeniran’s death

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Statement released by the state government this evening says that Chrisland school is closed pending the outcome of an investigation into the unfortunate incident







The Lagos State government orders the closure of Chrisland School in Opebi, Ikeja, following the death of a 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran.

This comes amidst the allegations that Whitney Adeniran was electrocuted other than claims that she slumped and died during the school’s inter-house sports.

In a statement released to the press on Sunday, February 12, 2023, the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, said the school would remain shut pending the outcome of a full investigation.

The commissioner expressed condolences to the loved ones and acquaintances of the deceased and offered prayers for her soul to rest in peace.

However, he urged for calm and guaranteed that a thorough investigation into the matter would be conducted without any compromise.

“No effort will be spared in investigating the incident,” the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo stated.