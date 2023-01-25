Video: Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi Attacked In Katsina State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, was attacked alongside his campaign team members after a successful rally in Katsina state.

Diran Onifade, Head of Media, Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, condemned the attack on the presidential candidate.

He said in a statement;

“Our candidate had met with women in a townhall and then held a hugely successful Rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium. However, on his way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his drivers’ side causing substantial damage to the vehicle.

“To the glory of God, Mr Obi and other occupants of the car were unhurt. Subsequently another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of our official stage crew.”