Video: Korra Obidi faces backlash for posting a provocative video during a sensitive time in Nigeria [Video]

US-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has gotten into troubles with her fans after she posted a sensual video on Saturday, February 25th.

The mother of two had uploaded the sensual dance video to promote her newly released song, Toxic Love, which gives a hint to her marital issues with ex-husband, Justin Dean.

“Reminding the Ancestors toxic loves drops in 2days. Link in bio”, she captioned the video.

Unfortunately, the dancer posted the video at a wrong time as Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the results of 2023 general election.

Many of her followers considered the video insensitive to the plights of Nigerians and mercilessly dragged her.

One Nurse Koko wrote, “Low engagement right? We are fighting for our future pls rest

One Orhluu_chy wrote, “Please make them tally results finish first

One Elle Kai wrote, “I can’t frick for someone who have given birth to two kids

One Chef Noka wrote, “Na election hold us so first leave all this one first Korra. We need to they respect ourselves and our values and what we stand for a day will off what we do can’t kill us this is for all of us our children and our great grandchildren

One Verada Diva wrote, “Get Lost Kora…we don’t need you biko

