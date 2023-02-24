Video: JUST IN: PDP Reps Member arrested with $500,000 cash for vote buying, Indicts Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A member of the Federal House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s main opposition party, Hon. Chinyere Igwe has been arrested by Security Agents with $500,000 Cash.

The PDP Reps Member, who represents Port Harcourt 2 Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber, was intercepted with a huge sum of money and immediately detained.

The Rivers PDP House of Reps member indicted Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential Candidate for the 2023 Presidential Election. He was alleged to have confessed that the said $500,000 was given to him by Atiku for vote buying.

A Twitter user in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital who shared the story on the micro-blogging site, wrote: “Hon. Chinyere Igwe (Member House of Representatives) was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning in Port Harcourt with over Five Hundred Thousand US Dollars ($500,000.00) which he claimed was given to him by Atiku to ensure his electoral success in Rivers State.

“The police also recovered the sharing formula from him. From this document, they planned to give dollars to Security and INEC,” the tweet added.

Infopowerng reports that a list detailing how the funds were to be distributed across all the local governments in Rivers Stata, was recovered from the PDP Reps Member