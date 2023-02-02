Video: JUST IN: Lagos Police Declare “Ogboni King” Wanted For Threatening Public Peace

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Lagos State Police Command has declared one Tajudeen Olanrewaju Bakare, wanted for threatening public peace and illegal possession of firearms on the street.

Bakare, popularly known as Oba Ogboni Abalaiye Ajamajebi was seen in a viral video on social media earlier in the week wielding a pump action rifle and threatening residents of the Surulere area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement made available on his verified Twitter handle, said “the CSP Egbeyemi-led Rapid Response Squad, working on actionable intelligence, carried out a sting operation on the residence of the man in the Surulere area of the state.

“Found in the suspect’s residence were three pump action rifles, one Beretta pistol magazine, one expended 9mm ammunition, one expended and three live cartridges and a picture frame of the suspect.

The command appreciated Lagosians for their vigilance and prompt information to security agencies, while warning all troublemakers to steer clear of the state as anyone found wanting would be dealt with in accordance with the law.