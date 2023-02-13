NEWS

Video: JUST IN [2023]: INEC Release List Of Polling Units Where Voting Will Not Take Place [See Edo List]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 5 hours ago
0 318 Less than a minute

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC] have just released List of the 240 Polling Units across the country with no registered voters and where voting will not take place on 25th February (Presidential/National Assembly Election) and 11th March 2023 (Governorship/State House of Assembly Election).

See Edo below;

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 5 hours ago
0 318 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Obi: What I Did That Made Abacha Point Me Out Of Many People As Chairman Of Tincan Port In Lagos

16 mins ago

Some People Said the Oba of Lagos Didn’t Want to See Me, But It’s Not True —Peter Obi

16 mins ago

I’m with Tinubu 100% – Buhari

23 mins ago

Asiwaju Tinubu Reacts After An Eventful APC Presidential Campaign Rally Held Today In Gombe State

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button