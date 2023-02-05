Video: It is very unfortunate that BAT can distance himself from APC misgovernance- Osita Chidoka

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the former Federal Minister of Ation of Nigeria, Osita Chidoka, says that it is very unfortunate that the presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, can distance himself from the misgovernance of the All Progressive Congress for the past eight years.

He further stated that Tinubu had confirmed to citizens of Nigeria that he does not have the interests of Nigerians at heart. He was in Nigeria when the APC went on a borrowing binge and borrowed far more than the country can now repay from its revenues, he said.

According to him, the fuel scarcity that we are experiencing now would have been solved a long time ago, but he has been less concerned for the past 8 years. “It is very unfortunate that Bola Ahmed Tinubu can distance himself from the misgovernance of the APC,” he said.

