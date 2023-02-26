Video: “If you are a celebrity supporting APC, you are a huge problem and shouldn’t be celebrated”- Caroline Danjuma rages

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Expressing her disgust, Caroline revealed that she was under AAC when she saw the madness towards LP at several polling units.

Nollywood actress, Caroline Hutchins Danjuma has called out celebrities campaigning for APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While noting the vandalization and misconduct allegedly caused by APC thugs, Caroline expressed disappointment in celebrities.

The ex wife of billionaire businessman Musa Danjuma, stated that if the likes of Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, and others still root for APC despite all the damages they did, then such celebrities don’t deserve to be celebrated.

Caroline considers them as a huge problem in Nigeria, who don’t deserve the fans they have.

Caroline who hates injustice, called out her colleagues for keeping mute because of their pocket.

She opined that this is beyond politics as this is freedom from political slavery.