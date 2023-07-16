NEWS

Video: “If I must marry anybody, it must be a long distant relationship – Actress, Lizzy Gold

In a recent live video on Instagram, popular actress Lizzy Gold addressed the questions and speculations surrounding her marital status. She revealed that she is a single mother and clarified that her decision to remain unmarried is not due to a dislike for marriage but rather a preference for long-distance relationships.

Lizzy Gold explained that she values having her own space and believes that long-distance relationships offer couples the opportunity to have more fun and miss each other more. She expressed her belief that distance can bring excitement and anticipation to a relationship, enhancing the bond between partners.

The actress acknowledged that her perspective on relationships may differ from societal norms, but she confidently shared her personal preference for maintaining a certain level of distance in a romantic partnership. She emphasized that her stance on long-distance relationships does not stem from a fear of commitment but rather from her desire for independence and the freedom to explore her own interests.

Lizzy Gold’s candid revelation provides insight into her unique perspective on relationships and offers a glimpse into her personal life. While some may find her approach unconventional, it serves as a reminder that individuals have different preferences when it comes to matters of the heart. Ultimately, Lizzy Gold’s openness about her choices encourages understanding and acceptance of diverse relationship dynamics.

