Video: If I lose this election, I will take it as a good fate because I am not the first loser—Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, says that if he loses, he will take it as a good fate because he is not the first loser of an election.

The PDP presidental flag bearer made this known during an interview with the BBC Pidgin in the early hours of today.

He further stated that we have just two (2) political parties, which are the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The Labor Party (Peter Obi’s party) has no structure and has not contested in presidential elections before, he said.

According to him, the PDP has ruled Nigeria for about 16 years now, while the APC has been in power for 8 years, and Nigerians can tell that the government of the PDP is far more preferable than that of the APC. People are always talking about the labor party, but what I know is that we have only two political parties in Nigeria, which are the PDP and the APC, and as for the labor party, this is their first time contesting for the presidency, and they have no structure. “If I lose this forthcoming presidential election, it will be a good fate because I am not the first person to lose an election before,” he said.

Dear Esteemed Readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

Video credit: Facebook

Udohidongesit (

)