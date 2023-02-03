Video: Idahosa Inaugurates school building, urge Electorates To Shun Politicians with Fake Promises

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Member Representing Ovia Federal constituency, Hon. Dennis Idahosa on Friday inaugurated a school building project he facilitated at Evbuonogbon Community in Ovia Federal Constituency.

The lawmaker was joined by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial candidate for Edo South, Mr Valentine Asuen and the party House of Assembly candidate for Ovia South West, Hon. Sunday Aghedo to inaugurate the project during their campaign to the area.

Idahosa who said he remained fulfilled for the little God has used him to do in the federal constituency, called on the electorates not to fall for the rhetorics of politicians with failed promises.

He told the people that it is what they are known for and that in their desperation, they have started to make unrealistic promises ahead of the elections.

The lawmaker said that he been able to show to the people that he can be trusted haven kept to the promises he made in 2019 electioneering.

He listed other projects he has been able to facilitate to ugbogui to includes: the construction of Aden bridge in Aden community, boreholes, solar street lights amongst others.

He also informed Ugbogui community that their road has been infused into this year budget and said the project will commence anytime soon.

He promised to attract more of federal government projects to the constituency when re-elected.

On his part, the House of Assembly candidate ask the electorate to vote him base on his track record, describing his major opponent as a failed former council chairman who failed himself and the local government.

Simirlarly, Asuen said he is coming to reciprocate what Idahosa is doing in the constituency at the Edo South senatorial district, urging the electorates to vote for credibility and character.

The campaign train also belted at Inner Ugbogui, Ugbogui, Okponha and Okada junction, all at Ugbogui ward in Ovia south west local government.

Leading the campaign train includes Hon. Emmanuel Ogbomo, Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Ovia South west local government, Hon. Monday Aighobahi, Cordinator, Tinubu/Shettima Campaign organization, Ovia south west local government chapter, amongst other APC leaders

See Photos;

