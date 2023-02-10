This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

(Video) I Was A Fool When I Campaigned for Tinubu in 1999 – Seun Kuti

Popular Nigerian singer and son of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikolapo Kuti, Seun Kuti, has said that he was a fool to campaign for the former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in 1999.

His disclosure comes after the backlash that followed his recent comment about the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the forthcoming election, Peter Obi, who he referred to as an opportunist, saying he is no different from others. He also called Obi a capitalist who is running on the socialist ideology of the Labour Party and cannot save Nigeria.

Supporters of the former Governor of Anambra State called him out for making such comments about their candidates. They accused him of tacitly supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, digging up his old tweets to support their accusation.

That accusation must have prompted Seun Kuti put out a video on his Instagram page to address his alleged support for Tinubu.

In the video, who is the youngest son of Fela, claimed that he was “young and naïve” when he openly supported and campaigned for Tinubu, then the Governor of Lagos State.

He said:

“I campaigned for Tinubu in 1999 because I knew him with my late father. I did Yoruba politics. Yoruba would be free from Nigeria because I was a fool in those days. I was young. I believed in what I could see.

“I didn’t just stay in that position of privilege thinking that yes, I have arrived because I know Tinubu. I continued to study, learn and develop my political consciousness.

“If truly we are all looking for the best way to be, then we must continue in a certain way to work and be better knowledgeable. So, as I continued to study, the more evidence in front of me proved to me that these politicians were not what they claimed to be.

“I stepped away immediately I discovered that what was happening there was false and selfish because it no longer matches my political consciousness.”

