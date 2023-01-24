Video: I have not disappointed Nigerians – President Buhari
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
President Buhari has said that he has not disappointed Nigerians in fulfilling all of the campaign promises he made in the 2015 and 2019 elections.
A statement released by presidential aide, Femi Adesina, says the President stated this during his visit to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu, on Monday, January 23.
“I normally call on Emirs and Chiefs, whether on political or personal tours to states to show my gratitude.
I like to mention that between 2003 and 2011, I visited all the local governments, and in 2019, when I was seeking my re-election for a second term, I visited all the states of the Federation and the people that turned out to see me were more than what anyone could buy or force and there, I made a promise and pledge that I will serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability and so far, I have not disappointed anybody.”