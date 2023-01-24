Video: I have not disappointed Nigerians – President Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Buhari has said that he has not disappointed Nigerians in fulfilling all of the campaign promises he made in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

A statement released by presidential aide, Femi Adesina, says the President stated this during his visit to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu, on Monday, January 23.