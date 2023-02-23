Video: I am the envy of many Presidents in the world – Buhari
President Buhari says the support his government has received from the private sector in addressing societal issues has made him the “envy of many presidents of the world.”
The President said this while speaking at the commissioning and handover of security equipment valued at over N12 billion to the military and Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday, February 22.
“Today is indeed a very happy day for all Nigerians, and I can happily say that I’m the envy of many presidents in the world. I’m exceedingly honoured to be the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at this time. I’m gratified to have the honour of leading a country whose private sector willingly galvanises itself to raise funds to enthusiastically support the government in resolving social ills.
I’m proud to say that there is nowhere in the entire world, except in Nigeria, where the private sector has voluntarily come together to assist government efforts. These 350 vehicles and thousands of vests and helmets you are handing over today will go a long way in boosting the capacity of our forces,” he said.