Video: I am prepared to go to jail after Atiku Abubakar’s corruption has been taken to court—Keyamo

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, Federal Minister of State for Labour and Employment of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, says that he is prepared to go to jail after the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has been taken to court over his corruption act.

He further stated that he will quit being the spokeswoman for Bola Ahmed Tinubu if he asks me to withdraw his case against Atiku Abubakar. Atiku should be arrested and prosecuted for the money laundering act, the code of conduct act, and many more, he said.

According to him, when they brought out allegations against my principal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I told you people that we should go to court. So if you can beat your chest and agree on going to court, then we will know if the allegations are true or false. “I am ready to go to jail, but that will only happen after Atiku Abubakar has agreed to go to court with me,” he said.

