Video: I am 120% in support of anything that will make PDP lose the 2023 general election—Afegbua

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, Kassim Afegbua, a former spokesperson for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku, says that he is in 100% support of anything that will make the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lose the forthcoming election.

He further stated that he is happy that it has already started in Osun state, but that there are already people who are training experts and hackers to try to tamper with the process on the day of the elections, but this Osun state election will be like a check on those kinds of people, he said.

According to him, the Osun state election will be like a check on those kinds of people who are very desperate in Atiku’s camp, and I am saying this with all my full mind that there are some people that are already training experts and hackers that will be able to tamper with the back door method to enter the BVAS to manipulate the ballot boxes. “What I will say is that I am in 100% support of anything that will make the PDP lose the forthcoming presidential election,” he said.

