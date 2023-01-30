This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Video: Governor Adeleke dances ‘Buga’ days after he was sacked by a tribunal

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, was recently seen dancing at an event some days after he was sacked by a tribunal.

The news was shared by Instablog on Monday, January 30, 2023.

If you recall, the Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Osogbo nullified Governor Ademola Adeleke election result on Friday, January 27, 2023.

In the judgment, the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should withdraw the Certificate of Return given to Adeleke, and issue it to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola.

However, it appeared that Adekele wasn’t affected by the development.

He seemed to be in a great mood at a meeting that took place recently, which was attended by some politicians.

In a viral video, he was seen thrilling guest as he danced to the hit song ‘Buga’ by Kizz Daniel.

He was cheered by his political colleagues.

Adeleke is popularly called the ‘dancing governor’ because he is quick to take to the dance floor at every slight opportunity.

