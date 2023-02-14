This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Video From The Venue Of Peter Obi’s Rally In Anambra Surfaces Online

A viral video currently circulating online has captured the venue of the labor party presidential campaign in Anambra state

The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, once again are set to return to Anambra state for another mega rally

Going by the labor party campaign roster, Peter and Yusuf Datti have covered Evey states on the calendar and now is the time for revisitation

It would be recalled that the former governor of Anambra state, just completed a back-to-back visitation In Lagos state

He Held his mega rally on Saturday at the Tafawa Balewa Square before visiting the state again on Monday

His Saturday rally in the state began with a road walk before he finally stormed the rally ground

However, a video displaying the way things are at his second coming to Anambra state has surfaced online

Peter obi, a few weeks ago, was in Anambra state and he held one of the biggest rallies in the region.

His first rally in the state was tagged “homecoming” which recorded great success. During the rally, the mammoth crowd that welcomed him gave him a massive reception

However, It is less than twelve days to the day of the general election and he is set for a revisit to the state but this time around, at Nnewi in Anambra state

