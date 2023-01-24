NEWS

Video: Fire razes foam industry in Anambra [PHOTOS]

A foam industry in Nodu market, Okpuno in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State was on Monday evening gutted by fire, destroying multi-million goods.

A branch of the industry in Obosi had also been razed on Christmas Eve of last year.

The cause of the fire incident, which broke out at about 5:39 pm was yet to be ascertained.

