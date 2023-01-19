NEWS

Video: Fear Of Unknown Gunmen: Billionaire, Emeka Offor visits village with large number of armed policemen, Soldiers and private security personnel [VIDEO]

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 days ago
0 338 Less than a minute

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Billionaire businessman, Emeka Offor visited his village in Anambra state, recently and he made sure he was fully guarded.

The oil magnet left Oraifite, Anambra state with a large number of armed policemen and private security personnel who escorted him to the airport.

Watch the video below…

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 days ago
0 338 Less than a minute
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

“A Troublesome Interloper”— Dele Momodu Slams Festus Keyamo For Dragging Atiku To Court

6 mins ago

Tinubu slept throughout the meeting held for presidential candidates, he Didn’t say a word-Sowore

6 mins ago

Setback For Peter Obi As Governor, Senatorial, Other Candidates Dump LP For APC In Jigawa

14 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi Alights From His Vehicle To Hug A Female Supporter In Kafanchan (Video)

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button