Video: Edo: Esan South East Gets Support From Solomon Oyedo Ahead Of General Election

As the general elections draws closer the people of ward five(5) in Esan south east local government areas of Edo State have showered praises and prayers on their son Hon Solomon Oyedo who today organized a meeting of all the units executives in the ward and provided them with logistics in other for them to hold effective meetings and also to mobilize them for the upcoming election.

According to the APC chieftain and former secretary to the local government council who describe the personality of Tinubu/ Shettima as one who will unite the country and bring developments in all sectors that will improve on the human capital development of everyone in the country said that Nigeria is gradually coming out of its recession and only a man with the type of vision Tinubu has demonstrated in Lagos during his time as governor of Lagos State will be able to bring the country to the Nigeria of our dreams.

He also used this medium to expand more light into the Tinubu Shettima ticket and their agenda of “RENEWED HOPE” and how beneficial it will be when voted into power. He pleaded with them to canvas vote for the APC come February 25th and March 11th respectively, the executives of the ward units expressed their joy and prayers to him for his kind gesture and assured him of their unwavering support to the party and its candidates in the forthcoming election.