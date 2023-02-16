Video: Ecstasy As Dennis Idahosa Commissions Another Classroom Blocks in Ovah [PHOTOS]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon. Dennis Idahosa on Thursday Commissioned classroom blocks in Ovah community, Utoka ward of Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The project was unveiled during a campaign visit to the community.

While commissioning the project, Dennis Idahosa said the classrooms were built to create conducive environment and encourage student enrolment. He later prayed for the school to produce exceptional leaders in the future.

While cutting the tape, the Odionwere of Ovah Community, Pa Moses Egharevba prayed for the federal lawmaker and assured him of the votes from the area.

