Video: DSS Arrests Syndicates Hawking New Naira Notes

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been arrested some members of organized syndicates involved in the sale of new naira notes.

This is coming a day after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) extended the deadline to swap the old naira notes for the new notes to the 10th of February.

In a statement released on Monday, the spokesman of DSS said the alleged syndicates who connived with some commercial bank officials were arrested.

The statement reads: