NEWS

Video: “Don’t drag this one with me” Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine finds love again, three months after divorce [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 24 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • In the video she shared online, Jasmine treated the man to a special day out as she gave him a transformation.
  • Protective of her new love life, Jasmine warned social media users not to drag her new man with her.
“She Is Not My Biological Daughter” – Mr Ibu Clarifies His Relationship With Daughter, Jasmine

Jasmine Okafor, the daughter of veteran actor, John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu has found love again.

The TikTok influencer and socialite revealed via her Instagram page that she has found love again.

Protective of her new love life, Jasmine warned social media users not to drag her new man with her.

However, Jasmine seems to be joking as her new man is a disabled person who she found on the streets and has been showering love on.

In the video she shared online, Jasmine treated the man to a special day out as she gave him a transformation.

“I have finally found love again!

GISTLOVER reported that Jasmine had announced divorce from her husband of 9months.

The content creator made this known on her Instagram page, where she revealed that her husband had lie to her about his previous marriage and his kids.

According to her, she never knew that he was once married and that he has 3 grown up kids.

Though admitting that their marriage was blissful, she however stated that his lie broke their union.

She recounted how she probed him on his personal life before they tied the knot.

Jasmine disclosed that she found out about the lie from his mother and it really broke her.

“This was the best 9 months of my life! I have no regrets whatsoever! I just won’t settle asking you about this severally before we started! Finding out today from your num, really broke me! A foundation built upon a tiny lie won’t stand! I love how you loved me! Bur hate how you never mentioned your divorce nor kids to me! Moving on I don’t think I want anybody else! Just gonna love you from a distance”.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 24 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

2023: APC Youth Leader Reveals What A Woman Said About Peter Obi That Makes Him Worse Than Tinubu

3 mins ago

We Are Still United, No Disagreement Among G5 Governors- Ortom

15 mins ago

2023: INEC Discloses The States With The Most PVC Collected

24 mins ago

Nigerian Police Launch Manhunt For Labour Senatorial Candidate Killers In Enugu

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button