Video: “Don’t drag this one with me” Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine finds love again, three months after divorce [Video]

In the video she shared online, Jasmine treated the man to a special day out as she gave him a transformation.

Jasmine Okafor, the daughter of veteran actor, John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu has found love again.

The TikTok influencer and socialite revealed via her Instagram page that she has found love again.

Protective of her new love life, Jasmine warned social media users not to drag her new man with her.

However, Jasmine seems to be joking as her new man is a disabled person who she found on the streets and has been showering love on.

“I have finally found love again!

GISTLOVER reported that Jasmine had announced divorce from her husband of 9months.

The content creator made this known on her Instagram page, where she revealed that her husband had lie to her about his previous marriage and his kids.

According to her, she never knew that he was once married and that he has 3 grown up kids.

Though admitting that their marriage was blissful, she however stated that his lie broke their union.

She recounted how she probed him on his personal life before they tied the knot.

Jasmine disclosed that she found out about the lie from his mother and it really broke her.