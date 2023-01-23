Video: Declaring Akpanke wanted , politically motivated distraction… Ukweni SAN

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

…I was never served,let them show proof of invitation to me … Akpanke opens up

…why we declared Akpanke wanted…Police

Mba Ukweni SAN , who lead the Legal team for the PDP candidate in the forthcoming House of Representatives election in respect of Obudu, Bekwarra and Obanliku Federal Constituency, Mr Peter Akpanke, has described the police action declaring his client “wanted” as politically motivated, aimed at distracting him from scheduled electioneering activities as elections draw near.

Ukweni made the statement while reacting to a police release Monday that declared the PDP candidate wanted over a murder case.

It was learnt that the Cross River state Police Command declared Mr Akpanke wanted following a court order, issued by the Hon. Justice Blessing Egwu of ( Court 12) the Cross River State High Court.

In a press statement signed made available by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, dated January 23, 2023, declared Mr. Akpanke wanted in connection with the suspected murder of one Emmanuel Martin, a police Inspector.

According to SP Ugbo , Inspector Martin was shot and killed on May 25, 2022, in Obudu, Cross River North, during the House of Representatives primaries of the PDP.

Ukweni said : I’m disappointed at the unfortunate incident, encouraging members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of Akpanke to pass such information to the nearest police station.

“The statement is politically motivated and positioned to distract my client as he prepares for next month’s elections.Peter Akpanke is not running away from any trial, but we will bring to the fore the fact that Peter did nothing,

“The person who committed the offence was arrested and handed over to the police. Luckily for us, the extra-judicial statements have been taken by the police. Regrettably, the person who brought those who killed the Inspector, is not standing trial.

“The person who fired the shot that killed the policeman is shielded by the state and they had to give fiat to a private prosecutor, it shows the interest the government has in this matter” Ukweni stated.

The supposed suspected who fired and killed the Inspector, who was interrogated by the police, gave a vivid description of what transpired on that fateful day in a video

“What they are just trying to do is distract my client from concentrating on his elections. The person who brought the boy who shot and killed the officer has gone to join the governor’s camp and his name has been removed from the charge sheet…isn’t this unacceptable? We won’t let this unnecessary prosecution happen”, Ukweni said.

When contacted, Akpanke told Vanguard on telephone that he was not at any point served the court processes neither was their an invitation by the police which he didn’t honour.

“I have not been served any process. Ask them why they are carrying out a trial in Calabar instead of Obudu where the incident happened. Can the police show any proof of any invitation that I didn’t honour?” Akpanke said.

Recall that the State Police Command had on Monday declared Akpanke wanted in connection to the murder of One Inspector Emmanuel Martins who was killed during PDP primaries in May