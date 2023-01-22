Video: Danish of Nigeria Decent Arrests Woman for wanting to Expropriate his Properties

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Danish National of Nigerian Descent- Kelvin Uyi Martins, has arrested through the Police one Sandra Palmer Agho, a Benin Based Lady , who lives around Uzama Street, Off Erhunwense Street , Benin City , at the Area Commander Benin Metro Office of the Nigeria Police .After her arrest the woman claimed to be married to the Dannish of Nigerian Descent , while the Dannish of Nigerian Deacent , in a Statement from his domain in Denmark refuted the claim , saying Sandra Palmer Agho , on her own with out his consent , did a phantom marriage known to her and her family , as neither he nor his Immediate family members were there. Both of them however have a child together.The crux of the Matter are some documents of Mr. Uyi Kelvin Martins and a Toyota Hylander Jeep , which Sandra Palmer Agho took illegally and has refused to give up same , despite several demands , wanting to Expropriate unlawfully and illegally the properties to herself.

After her arrest for holding on to the some of the properties of the Danish of Nigerian Descent-Uyi Kelvin Martins ,misappropriation of his funds and threat to life , the said Sandra Palmer Agho attacked the Lawyer to Kelvin Uyi Martins -Douglas Ogbankwa Esq.,in the Office of the Area Commander , Benin Metro Headquarters ,while interview was on going in the matter , hitting him with slaps and dragging his shirt .The Lawyer has reported the matter to the Police Authorities and investigation is on going in his assault.

Sandra Palmer Agho has however jumped Bail., as she is currently playing hide and seek.The Police is on her trail as sources has indicated that it is her stock in in trade to play pranks with constituted Authorities.

See petition of Mr. Martins Kelvin below;