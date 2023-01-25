NEWS

Video: Crowds Reacts The Moment Tinubu Arrived The Venue Of The Ogun State Campaign Rally

Today in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress’s (APC’s) presidential candidate and a former governor of Lagos State, conducted a rally for the presidency. Numerous All Progressive Congress (APC) members turned out to welcome him and hear him talk to them about his aspirations for the nation as a whole.

At the location of the APC presidential campaign rally, there was a raucous welcome from the masses of supporters present. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu waved at the crowds as they celebrated the APC presidential candidate and some of them shouted “Jagaban.”

Recall that yesterday in Abia State, where he was also warmly received by thousands of his fans, the APC presidential candidate staged a rally for his campaign for the presidency.

