Video: Crowd Reacts As Gov Adeleke Makes First Public Appearance After Oyetola Was Declared Winner

It was reported on Friday that the Governor of Osun State, Gov Ademola Adeleke, was sacked by the Election Tribunal as the Governor of Osun State, declaring the former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Oyetola as the winner of the July 16th Governorship election in the state. Justice Tertsea Aorga Kume-led Osun State Election Tribunal sitting in Oshogbo held that the the witnesses called by both the petitioners and respondents admitted over voting and thereby the election declared by the 1st respondent, INEC was not in compliance with the law. The Tribunal therefore, held that the declaration of the 2nd respondent, Ademola Adeleke as the winner is null and void.

Despite the decision of the Election Tribunal, Governor Ademola Adeleke revealed that he would be petitioning the judgment given by the Election Tribunal. However, in a video which was uploaded online by Governors Ademola Adeleke, he made his first public appearance after the judgment given by the Trubunal. There was a wide reaction from the crowds as the people of Osun were happy to see him. They kept on chanting ‘Imole’ and Governor Ademola Adeleke in turn waved at the people.

What do you have to say about this?

