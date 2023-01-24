NEWS

VIDEO: Crowd At Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Rally Chanted ‘Sai Atiku’ During The Campaign In Bauchi

The ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council took their rally to another step yesterday as they held a mega campaign rally at the North-East region of Bauchi State.

However, the campaign rally ended abruptly with the main reason for this still very much unknown as it remain an unaddressed issue by the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Ahead of the rally which took place yesterday bat the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, the APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu landed in the State a day ahead mainly to meet with some religion leaders in the North-East region.

In attendance for the big event was the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Retired General Muhammadu buhari who also came to show his support for his party’s flag bearer in the February 25th poll.

There was a side attraction in the course of the campaign rally courtesy of a moment captured when some segment of the crowd were heard chanting the name of the strong opposition People’s Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

As seen in the short and viral video that has now garnered and stirred several mixed reactions from people hitherto, some section of the crowd in attendance were heard shouting ‘Sai Atiku’ just as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was about to start his speech.

