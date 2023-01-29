Video: Court to Rule on Suit Seeking To Sack Buhari on Monday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Monday, January 30, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja is set to deliver a landmark judgment in a suit seeking the removal of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) from office.

Gistlover learnt that the suit is seeking to remove Buhari from office on the account of alleged illegalities in the 2019 presidential election.

A notice for the judgment delivery at the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja indicated that the verdict would be handed down by 9 am by Justice Ekwo.

According to reports, a Rivers State-born presidential candidate of the Hope Democratic Party in the 2019 election, Chief Ambrose Owuru, had instituted legal action against Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Among other reliefs, he had asked the court to determine the legality or otherwise of the decision by INEC in 2019 during which it postponed the election from February 16 to March 23.

He claimed that INEC acted against the constitution in illegal and unlawful ways and manners the presidential poll was shifted and the declaration of Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the unlawful act should be declared null and void and of no effect.

The politician claimed that his petition at the Supreme Court was unjustly dismissed following his absence from the Apex Court due to discrepancies in the hearing dates conveyed to him.

He, therefore, prayed the court removes Buhari and declares him (Owuru) the authentic President and that Buhari should be compelled to refund all monies he collected as salaries, emoluments and security votes.

The HDP presidential candidate also asked the court to order his inauguration for a four-year tenure of office upon removal of Buhari from office and that the Federal High Court should stop INEC from conducting the 2023 presidential election.

Justice Ekwo had on November 4 last year fixed January 30 as the judgment date following the adoption of final addresses by Buhari, the AGF, INEC and the plaintiff.