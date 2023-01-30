NEWS

Video: Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Sack Buhari

Court to Rule on Suit Seeking To Sack Buhari on Monday

On Monday, 30th January 2023, a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a suit by a former presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

The suit seeking the outright sack of President Buhari was thrown out by Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo on three major grounds which includes; the suit constituted a gross abuse of court process, statute barred and was an affront to the supremacy of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Justice Ekwo held that the suit was baseless, frivolous, irritating and vexatious in its entirety.

In the suit, Owuru had applied for an order of court to swear him in as the authentic winner of that election.

