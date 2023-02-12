NEWS

Video: Confusion As Abuja Pastor Brings AK-47 To Altar [PHOTOS]

Reporter
The presiding pastor of the Abuja chapter of the House on the Rock, Pastor Uche Aigbe, on Sunday, mounted the pulpit carrying an AK-47.

The pastor made his way to the altar, carrying the gun, as many members of his congregation exchanged glances, trying to figure out what was going on.

He said teasingly, “Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared.

“Today, there are some pastors with the gift of divination who go about ripping people off. This is why we should carry our ‘guns’ and defend ourselves. I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church.”

