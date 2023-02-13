Video: Chrisland school: “All the staff are under spiritual bondage, they can’t speak” – Lady asserts

The lady claims that none of the staff after able to speak up whenever a situation arises because they are all under bondage.

She queried why there was no close monitoring of the kids after the installation of the electric equipment that allegedly got a young girl electrocuted.







A Nigerian lady identified as Joan Agun has alleged that Chrisland staff are under spiritual bondage.

According to her, none of the staff after able to speak up whenever a situation arises because they are all under bondage.

She further questioned why a top school like that has no available first aid in case of emergencies, and why there was no close monitoring of the kids after the installation of the electric equipment that allegedly got a young girl electrocuted.

She wrote: