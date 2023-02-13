Video: Chrisland school: “All the staff are under spiritual bondage, they can’t speak” – Lady asserts
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
- The lady claims that none of the staff after able to speak up whenever a situation arises because they are all under bondage.
- She queried why there was no close monitoring of the kids after the installation of the electric equipment that allegedly got a young girl electrocuted.
A Nigerian lady identified as Joan Agun has alleged that Chrisland staff are under spiritual bondage.
According to her, none of the staff after able to speak up whenever a situation arises because they are all under bondage.
She further questioned why a top school like that has no available first aid in case of emergencies, and why there was no close monitoring of the kids after the installation of the electric equipment that allegedly got a young girl electrocuted.
She wrote:
“Kabiyesi Eledumare!!! 😥😥. I guess the matter is just making sense as to why none of the staff will talk when they’re probed. They’re under spiritual bondage and will NEVER see anything wrong as long as they work in that school.
“A lot of atrocities committed and swept under the carpet are made to look like negligence cos if not that there’s more to what meets the eye, how can electrical equipment (the so-called candyfloss and popcorn machine) be used where children are without close monitoring and proper installation.
“And since they’re insisting she got electrocuted, the company who came to set up the popcorn and candy floss machine they claimed caused the havoc where are they? and why r they not letting them come out to talk!? Or the school owns these machines ni!?
“How can a high flyer school like that have no ready and steady means of FIRST fl at a sporting event!? Like How! find the fools who poured water on an electrocuted person needs to be sanctioned.
“In fact this school needs to be SHUT DOWN! for proper investigation! Evil everywhere!!! 😥😥.”