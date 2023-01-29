Video: Charles Reacts As Tinubu Reveals Those Trying To Prevent Him From Winning The Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson of the PDP, Charles Aniagwu, was in an interview on Arise Television. And he was asked what he thought of some of the allegations Tinubu made. The interviewer told him that Tinubu said some of the PDP’s allies were given petrol distribution licenses, and some of his allies that are still in this government are doing everything to prevent him from winning the election that is set for February 25th. What do you make of all these allegations? by the governing party against the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and, of course, other PDP members.

He answered, saying We have to continue to examine the mini-issues that actually affect Nigerians today and, of course, examine the promises made by the different presidential candidates that are involved in this election.

Many times we hear individuals cry that we are not focusing on the issue-based campaign, and I say they are wrong.

Political parties have started by bringing up the issues in their manifestos, and any other issues like the one you are raising now are part of the issues. Because if you go to a restaurant and ask them to give you pounded yam and okro soup, you are not expecting that it is only okro that will be in that soup. You know that there will be some element of crayfish, some Maggi, salt and many other things, even some vegetables, yet it is called Okro soup. But all those other ingredients make up the complete okro soup.

So these issues you are raising and the questions you are asking are part of the general issues that needed to be discussed.

