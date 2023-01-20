Video captures Obidient inside pickup Van singing “Obi kere re nke” in Jos, Plateau state

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video recently surfaced online and is now in circulation has captured a group of Obidient inside a pickup Van and others inside small cars singing “Obi kere re nke” in Jos city, Plateau state.

Labour Party campaign rally is holding in Jos city, Plateau state today.

It is as though Plateau state is on fire for Obi/Datti tickets as videos and pictures that have been flying on social media are showing Obidient at different corners doing street rallying and all of that.

Recall that Labour Party yesterday was in Minna, Niger state for their official campaign rally. The rally was also witnessed by massive supporters of the Obidient in the state. The posted videos and pictures also confirmed how successful the rally was.

However, a video now trending and circulating on different social media platforms, has captured a very moment some Obidient inside pick up Van singing and shouting “Obi kere re nke, Obi” in the city of Jos.

The very gesture in the video that has sparked reactions has Obident online reacted.

Check out some of the reactions in the screenshot below

Watch the video here

The silence of Agbado camp today will be officially sponsored by Jos. Up till now I never see pictures of empty stadium 🤣🤣

.

.

RCCG. Rinu. Soludo. AY Live. Vote LP. No Interview No Job. Jos. Plateau. Dayo Israel. Sandra. Wizkid. Tunde Ednut #ObiDattiInJos #ObiDattiInPlateau pic.twitter.com/nr6h1VC7wI — Chinaza #PeterObi-HypeMan Ⓜ️ (@MuchTalksBlog1) January 20, 2023

pecial (

)