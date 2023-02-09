Video: Buhari Is With Me So You Have To Endorse My Ambition – Tinubu Tells Sultan Of Sokoto

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As presidential candidates continue to take their campaigns to every nook and cranny of the country ahead of the much anticipated 2023 general elections, a video showing the moment the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu told the Sultan of Sokoto why he must endorse his candidature has surfaced online.

For those who are not aware, Tinubu and his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima are currently in the ancient city of Sokoto alongside other APC bigwigs to flag off the party’s presidential, gubernatorial, and senatorial campaigns in the state. Having touched down in the state on Thursday afternoon, however, the former Lagos governor alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, decided to pay a courtesy visit to the Sultan of Sokoto at his palace.

In the footage, Tinubu is heard telling the highly revered northern monarch that his ultimate desire is to win the upcoming elections and that since he (Tinubu) came in the company of the President, the Sultan will have no choice but to bless and endorse his ambition. His statement, however, drew some laughter from those present at the palace.

He said; “Your Highness, we want to win election. And what we came for is to seek your blessing and endorsement. This is a request you can’t reject because the current President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces is here with me and is on seat. How can he be here and you will reject me? Thank you very much in advance, may God bless you.”

You can watch the video below:

SOURCE: YouTube (Trust TV).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)