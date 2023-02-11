Video: Buhari Gives Oba Of Benin Fresh Appointment

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari installed the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, CFR, as the 4th Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano.

The President, represented by Prof Abubakar Rasheed, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), performed the installation at the 36th and 37th combined Convocation Ceremony of the University in Kano, where a total of 16,581 students bagged various degrees.

He stated that the university is lucky to have the seasoned Diplomat as its Chancellor, assuring that the Oba will bring his wealth of experience to bear in discharging his duties.

Congratulating the Oba on the twin honour as the Chancellor and award of Doctor of Law degree (Honoris Causa by the University, in, successive order, Buhari said he has no doubt that the monarch is worthy of his calling, noting that the 46-year-old University will attain greater heights in the years to come.

The visitor to the University also promised to provide a perimeter fence in the University and appealed to the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje to intervene in the crisis between neighbouring Communities and the University over land encroachment.

“I officially congratulate his Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, CRF for your well-deserved appointment as Chancellor of Bayero University.

“There is no doubt that Bayero University is indeed lucky to have the Oba as its Chancellor. He (Oba Ewuare II) is a man of great experience and a seasoned Diplomat,” the President added.

In his address, the oba pledged his commitment towards advancing teaching, learning and research in the institution.

He also promised to focus on attracting interventions to improve the fortunes of the institution through the collaboration for global competitiveness.

“Our resolve is to continue to do things that will take us to greater heights as we continue to leverage on the achievements made by our predecessors and its Management team, we will also take stock,” the Benin monarch promised.

In their separate remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Prof Sagir Adamu Abbas, and the Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Senator Udo Udoma, outlined the prospects, challenges and breakthroughs that have been recorded by the institution.