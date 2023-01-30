Video: Buhari Backs US on Visa Ban on Nigerians

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The United States of America decision to slam a visa ban on some Nigerians undermining democracy has gained the support of the Buhari led-Government.

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, said whatever action is taken against anyone who undermines the country’s democracy is right and justified.

The minister of Information went on to boast that no administration since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999 has shown more fidelity to the democratic process than the Buhari government.

According to the minister, who spoke on Monday at the 20th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023):