Video: Buhari Appoints Ex-IGP As Police Service Commission Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Solomon Arase, a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The appointment is subject to the confirmation of the senate.

In a letter at plenary on Tuesday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan based his request on Sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.

If confirmed, Arase will succeed Musiliu Smith, also a former IGP. Smith resigned under controversial circumstances last year.

Arase was appointed IGP in 2015 by former President Goodluck Jonathan who sacked Suleiman Abba over alleged disloyalty.

Before his appointment as IGP, Arase was head of the topmost intelligence gathering unit of the Nigerian police, the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau.

Born on June 21, 1956 in Owan West Local Government, Edo state, he attended Ahmadu Bello University for his undergraduate studies and graduated with political science degree in 1980.

He was recruited into the Nigerian Police a year after on December 1, 1981. He also obtained another bachelor’s degree in Law from University of Benin as well as Masters from University of Lagos.

While in Police service, Arase served in various capacities including being Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State as well as serving intelligence gathering unit as Assistant Inspector General. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Defence Academy and had served in Namibia during the United Nations peacekeeping operation.