Video: BREAKING: EFCC “Chairman” Arrested In Abuja

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Economic and financial crimes commission (EFCC) have arrested a 38-year-old man, Salman Umar Hudu for falsely representing himself as Executive Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa and other officers of the commission.

EFCC in a statement said the suspect obtained the sum of N100,000 from someone he convinced he can handle any matter with the commission.

According to EFCC, “The suspect has given useful information and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation”